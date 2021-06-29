Harlem man shot dead outside Grant Houses: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights on Monday night.

At approximately 7:24 p.m. ET, police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 449 West 125th street, within the confines of the 26th precinct.

The victim is being identified as Dan Campbell of 430 West 125th Street, where he was discovered upon the arrival of NYPD with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported by EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Per the Daily News, Campbell was getting out of his blue Mercedes-Benz outside of the Grant Houses when he was ambushed by the shooter, who proceeded to get in his gray vehicle and flee the scene.