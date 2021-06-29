Quantcast
Manhattan

Harlem man shot dead outside Grant Houses: NYPD

Grant Houses
Photo via Google Maps

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights on Monday night. 

At approximately 7:24 p.m. ET, police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 449 West 125th street, within the confines of the 26th precinct. 

The victim is being identified as Dan Campbell of 430 West 125th Street, where he was discovered upon the arrival of NYPD with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported by EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Per the Daily News, Campbell was getting out of his blue Mercedes-Benz outside of the Grant Houses when he was ambushed by the shooter, who proceeded to get in his gray vehicle and flee the scene. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

