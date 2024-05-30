A police officer guards the blood-splattered scene of a machete attack in Times Square on May 30, 2024.

Three people are in custody after a bloody machete attack in Times Square in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon.

Blood stained the “crossroads of the world” following the violent assault that occurred near the corner of West 45th Street and Broadway at around 1 p.m. on May 30.

While the exact cause of the stabbing is not yet clear, cops say the three individuals approached a 32-year-old man and hacked the man’s legs with the machete, then fled the location.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Hours after the attack, blood could still be seen on the sidewalk adjacent to two nearby food carts; more traces of blood were found smeared on the roadway and even on the steel bollards.

Members of the Times Square Alliance worked to clean the gory scene as tourists watched on in disbelief.

“I can’t believe this happened right here. This is insane,” a tourist from Toronto said.

Police sources confirmed that the three individuals connected to the attack were now in custody, with charges against them pending the results of the ongoing investigation.