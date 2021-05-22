Group of five sought for brutally beating man in anti-Semitic Midtown attack

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a group of five who brutally assaulted and hurled anti-Semitic statements at a 29-year-old man in Midtown during protests earlier this week over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Saturday, the NYPD released images of the angry mob responsible for the violent assault, which occurred at about 6:44 p.m. in the area of 1604 Broadway.

During a preliminary investigation, police determined that the group approached the victim and subsequently knocked him to the ground and assaulted him. They shouted anti-Semitic statements and slurs at him during the assault, authorities said.

Amid the beatdown, cops reported, the victim wound up being pepper-sprayed, punched and kicked by the mob, and even struck with crutches.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the injured victim at the location. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

During a canvass of the area, police apprehended a 23-year-old man connected to the assault, at the corner of West 47th Street and Broadway. The others remain at large at this time.

It was the second such episode of violence reported near Thursday’s protest. In a separate incident, a woman was injured after individuals hurled lit fireworks at her.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the other suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.