Midtown subway brutes smack speaker over man’s head during argument: cops

Midtown detectives are looking for two brutes who gave new meaning to the term “boombox” by smacking a speaker over a man’s head during an argument at the Times Square subway station last week.

The NYPD released on Saturday night images of the suspects behind the attack that occurred at 9:10 p.m. on May 9 on the Queens-bound N/R platform at the Times Square-42nd Street station.

According to law enforcement sources, the two perpetrators got into a verbal argument with the victim, a 38-year-old man, for reasons that were not disclosed.

The dispute turned violent, cops said, when the duo went on the attack, striking the man in the head with the portable speaker. Following the assault, authorities reported, the pair fled out of the station and were last seen in the vicinity of 40th Street and Broadway.

The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1. EMS brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for treatment of minor injuries.

Police described both suspects as men with light complexions standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. One of the suspects wore sunglasses, a blue jacket and blue jeans while carrying a blue bookbag. His cohort wore sunglasses, a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, while carrying a gray bookbag and a black speaker.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.