Subway creep caught pleasuring himself near woman on Q train in Chinatown | amNewYork

Cops need the public’s help in finding the pervert who pleasured himself in the view of a young woman on board a Q train in Chinatown last month.

The NYPD released on Wednesday night a cellphone picture of the creep responsible for the lewd and crude incident at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 16 while riding a 96th Street-bound Q train approaching Canal Street.

Law enforcement sources said the woman observed the suspect masturbating while seated on the bench. Police were later provided with a cellphone picture of the perpetrator. No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion and medium build, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds, who was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black scarf, a gray shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.