Artists riff on posh Met Gala with their own soiree in Union Square

If you’ve got $30,000 to spare, then the Met Gala is an option for getting dressed to kill and strutting your stuff. If your budget is considerably less than that, there’s the Metro Gala — no ticket necessary.

“This is for all of you whose invitation to the Met Gala got lost!” Metro Gala organizer Michelle Joni announced before turning the mic over to MC Christopher Hardwick. This year’s gala, held outside the subway entrance in Union Square Park, was the second such event organized by Joni. “My mission,” she explained, “is to bring the glam usually found in VIP settings to the street.”

With a sound system pumping out the dance tunes, the glam on the budget red carpet ran from super creative to super trashy — one outfit was fashioned from discarded party decorations and another from empty junk food bags. There were political messages, such as “Eat The Rich” and “End US imperialism,” as well as performance art, some impressive gymnastics, and a teen who happened by and decided to walk the runway wearing her unicorn horn.

Vintage clothing dealer Marie Suchan was totally in her element, wearing a combo that she threw together just before the main event. “All dress is costume, but this version is the most fun!” she exclaimed. “I want to fill the world with pattern and color.”

Valentina, who continued to dance around the square long after her runway trek, found the evening “awesome” and expressed exactly how she felt about the event: “It just makes me feel fabulous.”

