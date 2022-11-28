East Village high-speed hit-and-run kills man: cops

A Manhattan man is dead after being struck at high speed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday morning in the East Village.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 5:45 am on Nov. 27 at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and St. Mark’s Place, finding 55-year-old Lucas Jimenez-Aburto of East Midtown lying unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway. Jimenez-Aburto was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Cops say the man was crossing 3rd Avenue against the signal when he was struck by a motorist traveling northbound with a green light, but well above the speed limit. The driver fled the scene, and police have not positively identified the perpetrator or their vehicle.

The NYPD has recorded 63 hit-and-runs causing critical injuries across the city in the first three quarters of 2022. That’s down from the 69 recorded in the first three quarters last year. But the 30 such incidents seen in quarter 3 of 2022 is the most of any three-month period since at least 2015, according to NYPD statistics.

South of 24th Street, 3rd Avenue is a two-way thoroughfare running through the heart of the East Village; above that, it boasts five northbound travel lanes. Earlier this year, the city proposed a complete overhaul of the avenue’s Upper East Side segment, calling for a new bus lane and protected bike lane on the thoroughfare’s most dangerous stretch.