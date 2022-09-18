Celebrating a heritage: The Annual African American Day Parade

The 53rd annual African American Day Parade returned to Harlem on Sept. 18 with the theme “Good health is essential,” honoring individuals who have helped promote wellbeing in the African community.

Floats and marches steadily made their way through Harlem Sunday after as hundreds of spectators danced to music and waved flags. It was clear, in addition to encouraging health, both onlookers and participants looked on with pride for their heritage and paid tribute to African American culture and trailblazers.

Waving red and green flags, the colors represent wealth left behind by the ancestors of the African-American when they were forced into slavery while the crimson symbolizes the blood spilt.

This year’s honorees included Dr. Michelle Henry; Nurse Sandra Lindsay; Northwell Director Bernard Robinson, Vice President and Chief Diversity Operations Officer for Mount Sinai Health System Pamela Abner; and Dr. Gary Butts.

Prior to the parade, attendees were also treated to a literacy event from 9am to 11am on 127th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard for games, activities, a

mini-basketball tournament, and several prizes and giveaways.

The parade kicked off at 1pm and marched from Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 111th Street up to 137th Street and saw the likes of Mayor Eric Adams, police commissioner Keechant Sewell, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and more also raise their flags in honor of the day.