Harlem-based postcard competition can get you $500

This could be your chance to win big! Harlem Heritage Now is hosting “I Love Harlem,” an event for local artists to showcase their work to potentially win a cash prize of $500.

Harlem Heritage Now’s goal is to promote the arts and culture that Harlem fosters. They speak to show the prowess of the local artist, businesses and the resilience of the residents. From showing Harlem’s iconic nightlight, to promoting theater productions, to showcasing the restaurants residents have cultivated, Harlem Heritage Now is encouraging the world to take a closer look at what they have to offer.

The theme of the competition is to draw a postcard design that captures what you love about the neighborhood of Harlem. From the community to the culture to the innovation its residents have brought all the way to the food. Artists can depict whatever inspires their creativity.

The competition is Instagram-based and you can find the link to their social media here. Artists will be able to submit their art until Sept. 5. After all artists post their postcards on their Instagram, the top 10 contestants will have one week to gain the most likes and comments on their submission to become Harlem’s postcard winner.

The winner will not only receive $500 but also an article in our very own AMNY publication and have 10 thousand copies of their design posted across the streets of Harlem. Harlem Heritage Now will broadcast their work in their weekly newsletter as well as show it off at popular events like the Uptown Night Market. A mix of exposure and money is good for everyone’s soul.

MASC Hospitality Group is partnering with Harlem Heritage Now for this project to show all of New York City the heart of Harlem. I <3 NY is also a partner in this mission to show the diverse talents and voices of Harlem locals.