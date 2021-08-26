NYC SHOOTINGS: Man slain in Queens parking dispute; victim executed in Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The gunmen behind two separate, deadly shootings in Queens and Harlem within one hour’s time early on Thursday morning remain at large, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said a parking dispute on a Queens block left a Brooklyn man dead in the first shooting, which occurred at about 1:34 a.m. on Aug. 26, in front of a home on 160th Street off 111th Avenue in St. Albans.

Officers from 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting, found Parris Spencer, 23, of East 95th Street in Brooklyn shot multiple times in the head and torso. He was unconscious and unresponsive by the time police arrived; responding EMS units subsequently pronounced him dead.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that Spencer had been involved in a dispute with another man over a parking spot at the location. The words turned violent, cops said, when the unknown perpetrator pulled out a firearm and shot Spencer multiple times.

The gunman then fled the scene inside a white, four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan, authorities reported.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Less than an hour later, officers in Harlem responded to the deadly shooting of a 38-year-old man inside his vehicle.

Cops said the victim was gunned down at about 2:06 a.m. on Aug. 26 inside a Mercedes-Benz parked in front of a store at 2332 8th Ave.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct found the victim in the passenger’s seat of the Mercedes-Benz with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police believe the unidentified shooter ambushed the victim in the vehicle, shooting him in the chest before fleeing in an unknown direction.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, detectives have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the murder.

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in the case at this time, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.