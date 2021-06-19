VIDEO: Gunman shoots bystander at Lower East Side housing complex

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Disturbing video that the NYPD released on Saturday shows a gunman taking aim and firing a shot on an individual, which wound up striking an innocent bystander, on the Lower East Side Friday evening.

Cops said the shooting happened at about 6:17 p.m. on June 18 at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses in front of 388 Pearl St., just down the block from One Police Plaza, the NYPD’s headquarters.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman confronted the unknown individual under scaffolding at the location and exchanged words with him.

The video shows the gunman reaching into his waist for his weapon, causing the individual to backpedal. The gunman then points the handgun and opens fire as the individual ran from the scene.

But, police said, the shot went astray and wound up striking a 46-year-old man who was sitting on a nearby staircase. The victim told police he heard the shot, then felt pain in his left arm and realized he had been struck.

The victim went by private means to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released. The shooting was then reported to the 5th Precinct.

Cops described the shooter as an adult man with a dark complexion who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.