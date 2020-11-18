One man cuffed, another at large for beating and robbing a teenage boy outside of a Manhattan shelter | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man was arrested and another remains at large for robbing a teenager in Manhattan last week.

According to authorities, at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 two men, including 35-year-old Charles Destefano, held a 14-year-old boy against a scaffolding pole in front of New York City Rescue Mission, located at 90 Lafayette Street. While the victim was held against the pole, the second man took the victim’s jacket and shoulder bag, which contained his wallet, $4 in cash and his cellphone.

The suspects also punched the victim repeatedly in the face during the robbery before fleeing the scene on foot southbound on Lafayette Avenue. The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Downtown Hospital with minor injuries.

At 1:46 p.m. that same day, officers arrested Destefano, who resides at 90 Lafayette Street, and charged him with robbery. The second suspect has not been apprehended at this time.

The second suspect is described as a Black man with a beard who was last scene wearing a black hooded coat, a pink sweater, black pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.