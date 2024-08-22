Randy Jurgensen met with top cop Caban inside of police headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Aug. 22 in a private ceremony attended by police brass and family members.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban bestowed on Thursday the Police Combat Cross to a retired detective who apprehended two suspects who killed a cop nearly 60 years ago.

Randy Jurgensen met with top cop Caban inside of police headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Aug. 22 in a private ceremony attended by police brass and family members. The 90-year-old, who inspired movies like Cruising with Al Pacino and served as a consultant for several movies, was given a hero’s welcome by the line of Chief of Detective Joseph Kenny, First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella and more.

Jurgensen was honored for a courageous arrest that took place on October 7, 1968, on East 53rd Street between Lexington and 3rd Avenue. Jurgensen was off-duty but jumped into action when patrolman John Varecha was shot to death.

According to police, Jurgensen rushed with his gun drawn into the back alley of Arthur’s Club when shots rang out, one bullet even smashing a nearby bank window. Unfortunately, Varecha had been mortally wounded and Jurgensen held the cop in his arms as he lay dying. The detective then gave chase to the perpetrators, when he was also shot himself leaving hearing loss in his right ear.

Jurgensen continued his pursuit and after a brief street fight between parked cars was able to subdue and arrest one of the suspects while also providing a description to fellow cops of the second perpetrator, who police later apprehended that night.

“Fifty-six years ago you did what we ask every single officer to do every single day, you went out there, no regard for your own life, for your own safety,” Caban said, presenting the award. “Please accept this Combat Cross on our behalf. God Bless.”

The Police Combat Cross is the second-highest medal a cop can receive and is awarded for extraordinary acts of heroism while engaging with an armed adversary under circumstances of imminent personal hazard.

After receiving the distinction, Jurgensen said his thoughts are still with Varecha who died that night decades ago.

“I am humbled, however, now I am thinking of patrolman John Varecha who lost his life while doing what he swore to do: his duty. There is a wall downstairs listing a wall of heroes, I personally know five of them. John Varecha is in damn good company,” Jurgensen said sorrowfully. “God bless us all.”

The ceremony concluded with Commissioner Caban pinning the medal to Jurgensen’s chest.

“Rand and I have known each other our entire lives and he’s not one for awards. but this is a tremendous honor, and he deserves it,” Ret. FBI Special Agent Joe Pistone, better known as Donnie Brasco, portrayed by Johnny Depp in the movie of the same name, said. “The fact is Jurgensen is the genuine article. He stands among the best detectives in the NVDO.”