Is Donald Trump a fascist? Mayor Adams says he doesn’t believe so

Mayor Eric Adams refused to join some of his democrat peers Saturday by dubbing Donald Trump a fascist, even going as far as to say that the former president has a right to hold a rally at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday that he does not believe Donald Trump is a fascist a day ahead of the former president’s controversial rally on Sunday at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Adams’ comments came at a late afternoon press conference at police headquarters as NYPD brass went over security plans for Sunday’s area rally in Midtown that is expected to draw thousands.

While officials went over plans and expected traffic closures, the mayor was asked if he believed Trump — this year’s Republican presidential nominee — to be a fascist as some of his opponents have claimed, given the former president’s stated desire to round up undocumented individuals in camps and to jail his political opponents. Remarks by Trump’s former chief of staff, retired General John Kelly, this past week further fanned claims about Trump and his fascistic tendencies.

“My answer is no. I know what Hitler has done and I know what a fascist regime looks like,” Adams said. “I’ve heard people say that the former president should not be able to have a rally in Madison Square Garden — I strongly disagree. This is America. This is New York, and I think it’s important that we allow individuals to exercise their right to get their message to New Yorkers. And our job, as a city and as a police department is to make sure that you do that in a peaceful way.”

Adams’ statement came days after Trump himself defended Mayor Adams at the Al Smith Dinner against a federal corruption indictment and several investigations that ensanred the mayor and key figures in his administration, seeing the likes of Police Commissioner Edward Caban and Deputy Mayor Philip Banks resign.

Regarding the topic at hand, security at Trump’s Sunday rally, both the mayor and the NYPD say they are committed to ensure the event runs safely and smoothly for both Trump and attendees.

Chief of Patrol John Chell told amNewYork Metro that the department is bracing for many thousands of people to flood the MSG area, with about 19,000 people expected to enter the venue, and possibly thousands of protesters outside.

“Regarding any demonstrations at the event, as the mayor stated, as always, the NYPD will protect everyone’s right to protest, but we will never, ever tolerate any violence, property, damage, or any criminal activity whatsoever. There is no police department better prepared, equipped, and trained to handle these events than the NYPD and tomorrow will be no exception,” Interim Police Commissioner Tom Donlon said.

Police also say that the public will expect streets surrounding MSG to be blocked off and heavily congested traffic.

They also ask for New Yorkers who do not have business in the area of MSG to steer clear on Sunday.