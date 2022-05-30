Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul joined members of the armed forces at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Memorial Day mourning those American soldiers who went to war and never came home.

Fleet week returned to New York after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the return of sailors to the Big Apple in their white hats and medal-laden outfits. Despite the excitement of having the seamen return ashore, May 30 saw New Yorkers focus their attention on those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Gathering in the looming shadow of the aircraft carrier, elected officials and fellow military officials recalled historic conflicts that resulted in the deaths of countless of the country’s sons and daughters who went to war. With hundreds looking on under the sweltering sun, the mayor thanked the arm forces.

“We have challenges. I like to believe that we are a symbol of what the Intrepid is to the entire fleet. Under attack through Pearl Harbor by sea and air, we continue to forge ahead regardless of the difficulties that [the city] is facing,” Mayor Adams said.

Following several speeches, Adams and Hochul joined military leaders in tossing several memorial wreaths into the water.

“Military, when you put your geographic influences aside and you become one powerful unit where the number one objective is to protect your beloved homeland, I believe that all of us as Americans, and certainly in public office, have that same capacity in our hearts, to learn from example through our military. It goes way back to the early days of our founding fathers,” Hochul said.

The event culminated with the unfurling of an enormous Star-Spangled Banner.