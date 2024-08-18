Quantcast
Midtown Manhattan

WWE conquers Fanatics Fest with fan support, superstars pay it forward

By Dean Moses and Amanda Moses Posted on
Cody Rhodes showcased what it really means to be “the people’s champion” when he broke auction rules at Fanatics Fest and gave a child a free autographed belt.
Photo by Dean Moses

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes proved at Fanatics Fest Sunday at the Javits Center why he could be the nicest guy in pro wrestling by breaking the rules.

Taking the stage with the championship slung over his shoulder to a massive standing ovation, Rhodes was one of a slew of WWE superstars who joined a live auction over the weekend inside of the Jacob Javits Center during Fanatics Fest that saw him sign merchandise.

Both fans in the convention center and watching through the Fanatics Fest Live app could bid online for the items that Rhodes signed in real time.

A little boy looks up at his hero, Cody Rhodes.Photo by Dean Moses

“WWE is currently the most popular it has ever been,” Rhodes said. “A considerable amount of that has to do with the bloodline and Roman Reigns. There are people who think that forces cannot co-exist in the show, that’s crazy. WWE’s roster is the best that it has ever been.”

“I am happy and glad to share Smackdown, to share RAW with Roman Reigns; however this right here,” Rhodes added, pointing at his championship belt, “belongs to me.”

As Rhodes and other superstars at the event highlighted, WWE has been one of the most popular sports at the convention, selling out in their individual photo op and autograph sessions throughout the three-day festivities. 

Cody Rhodes plucked an adoring young fan from the crowd at Fanatics Fest and gave him a free signed championship belt.Photo by Dean Moses

The steadfast support from the WWE Universe spurred Rhodes to be the first to break the auction rules and hand out a signed championship replica belt to a young adoring fan. Picking up the boy from the barricade, Rhodes and the child proudly held up their belts while the crowd sang out the American Nightmare’s theme song.

Rhea Ripley took to the Fanatics Fest stage.Photo by Dean Moses

That led other WWE Superstars in attendance, including Bailey and Rhea Ripley, to take their auction signing to the next level and give away a free autograph item and sign the attendees badges and shirts.

A fan proposed to his girlfriend during WWE’s live auction at Fanatics Fest, so Rhea Ripley brought them onstage for a congratulatory photo.Photo by Dean Moses

One couple’s adoration for Ripley even motivated them to get engaged during the live auction. Ripley brought the duo onstage and gave them a free photo op as a congratulatory gift. 

At the culmination of the auction session, Ripley and her fellow superstars each thanked the fans for their support. Ripley even beckoned them to toss their friendship bracelets on to the stage. 

Fans dressed up like their favorite WWE superstars.Photo by Dean Moses

Those leaving the Fanatics Fest’s Center Stage, many dressed as their favorite superstars shared that they hope one day WWE could host their own wrestling convention. 

Rhea Ripley poses with a little girl who said it was her birthday.Photo by Dean Moses

 

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

