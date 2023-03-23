Two-alarm fire rips through SoHo building: FDNY

A two-alarm fire broke out in SoHo Thursday morning, bringing a massive emergency response and even FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to arrive on the scene, FDNY said.

According to FDNY sources, a 7-story commercial building located at 137 Grand Street broke out at around 9:25 a.m. About 25 units and 115 fire and EMS personnel raced to battle the flames that FDNY say broke out in the ceiling of the fifth floor.

Firefighters could be seen rushing into the building and attempting to create ventilation by shattering windows, sending glass showering to the street below while the department also extended several ladders to the building.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh watched on as her Firefighters battled the flames.

Although FDNY is reporting that they are still dealing with the aftermath of the incident, the majority of the fire was placed under control at around 10:30 a.m. According to the FDNY, no injuries were reported.















