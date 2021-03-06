Seaport mystery: Young woman found dead and wrapped in plastic inside Lower Manhattan building: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A young woman was found dead and wrapped in garbage bags inside an abandoned building in Lower Manhattan on Saturday morning, police reported.

Officers from the 1st Precinct made the gruesome discovery while responding to a 911 call regarding an unconscious female at 95 South St., just a few steps away from South Street Seaport.

Cops were called to the scene after a person known to the victim found her body and called police, according to sources familiar with the case.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said, cops found the 19-year-old woman inside a second-floor room, wrapped in plastic bags. Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police have withheld the woman’s identity, pending family notification. Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sources familiar with the case said it’s believed the victim may have been dead for several days before her body was discovered.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.