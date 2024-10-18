Son charged for the murder of his 84-year-old mother on the Upper West Side

Police brought criminal charges Thursday against the son of an Upper West Side senior who was found dead inside her home last year, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, cops discovered 84-year-old Ana Asencio deceased in the bedroom of her West 93rd Street and Columbus Ave apartment on July 17 2024. Initially it appeared that she may have taken a tumble and perished. However, following an autopsy, the medical examiner’s office deemed the incident to be a homicide after they found that she suffered bruises and had been choked.

Law enforcement sources say detectives got to work putting a case together against her son, 51-year-old Edward Asencio for elder abuse who had been living with the victim at the time of her death. After a long investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month on Oct. 9. Charges of manslaughter and assault on a person 65 or older were brought against Asencio on Oct. 17 after police caught up to him as he walked along 89th and Broadway.

Asencio was escorted out of the 24th precinct that night in cuffs by detectives where he refused to answer for his alleged crimes.

A motive for the deadly attack was not immediately clear.