Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

New Yorkers protest Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plan

By Tequila Minsky Posted on
PM Bibi is portrayed as the Crime Minister.
PM Bibi is portrayed as the Crime Minister.
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

On March 26,  a few hundred Israelis living in New York rallied near the Washington Square Park arch to protest the Israeli government’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary.

Democracy in Israel is at stake for these protesters. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have been taking to the streets in Israel.

When Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired on Sunday the defense minister after he suggested a judicial overhaul in Israel posed a security threat widespread protests in Israel took place as well as threats of strikes. It has been reported that Netanyahu announced a temporary freeze on judicial overhaul.

Kohelet – a conservative, right-wing Israeli nonprofit think tank. Israelis, long-time New Yorkers at protest.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

A Force of Good in the Cannabis Industry with Khari Edwards

Schneps Connects

About the Author

The Villager

The Villager, founded in 1933, is an award winning weekly newspaper serving New York City’s West and East Villages, Soho, Noho, Little Italy, Chinatown, and Lower East Side.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC