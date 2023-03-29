New Yorkers protest Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plan

On March 26, a few hundred Israelis living in New York rallied near the Washington Square Park arch to protest the Israeli government’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary.

Democracy in Israel is at stake for these protesters. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have been taking to the streets in Israel.

When Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired on Sunday the defense minister after he suggested a judicial overhaul in Israel posed a security threat widespread protests in Israel took place as well as threats of strikes. It has been reported that Netanyahu announced a temporary freeze on judicial overhaul.