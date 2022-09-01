Woman shot dead a block away from Union Square in East Village

Detectives are looking for the killer who shot a woman to death near Union Square in the East Village early on Thursday morning.

Police said the deadly shooting happened at around 5:01 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place.

Officers from the 13th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 25-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to her head.

EMS units arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Her identity has been withheld, pending family notification.

The crime scene remained active as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, with the victim’s body still at the scene — her blood soaking the white sheet covering it while detectives conversed nearby.

At this hour, police have not yet ascertained a possible motive for the shooting. The NYPD did, however, provide a description of the suspect: a heavyset Black man wearing a mask and all black clothing.

Police sources said the perpetrator fled on foot in an unknown direction.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Dean Moses