Bronx

NYC MARATHON: These photos captured the intensity of thousands running for glory through the Five Boroughs

NYC Marathon runners in Manhattan
Runners crossing over from the Queensboro Bridge
Photo by Adrian Childress

To borrow from “Wide World of Sports,” the New York City Marathon run on Sunday was more than about “the thrill of victory” or “the agony of defeat.” For tens of thousands of runners, it was about just one thing: The glory of conquest.

Some 50,000 runners traveled the 26.2-mile course through the Five Boroughs, starting out from the Staten Island side of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and coming to an exhausted finish near Central Park’s Tavern on the Green. 

Reaching the finish, regardless of the time, was for many the culmination of months of training and hard work to complete something that most people wouldn’t dare to try — a test of physical and mental endurance unlike any other.

And with the sun now setting on the big race for another year, these runners will have plenty of memories to cherish for years — especially the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who cheered them along as they passed by. 

Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Women's pros in Brooklyn. Photo by Adrian Childress
Running through Brooklyn. Photo by Adrian Childress
Running through BrooklynPhoto by Adrian Childress
Running through BrooklynPhoto by Adrian Childress
A wheelchair entrant in the NYC Marathon. Photo by Adrian Childress
Women's pros. Photo by Adrian Childress
Running off the Pulaski Bridge into Queens. Photo by Adrian Childress
Running through Long Island City, Queens. Photo by Adrian Childress
Running through Long Island City, QueensPhoto by Adrian Childress
Running through Long Island City, QueensPhoto by Adrian Childress
Running through Long Island City, QueensPhoto by Adrian Childress
Running across the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge. Photo by Adrian Childress
Runners crossing over from the Queensboro Bridge. Photo by Adrian Childress
Runners crossing over from the Queensboro BridgePhoto by Adrian Childress
Heading through Harlem. Photo by Adrian Childress
Heading through HarlemPhoto by Adrian Childress
Heading through HarlemPhoto by Adrian Childress
Crossing the Madison Avenue Bridge in the Bronx. Photo by Adrian Childress
Crossing the Madison Avenue Bridge in the BronxPhoto by Adrian Childress
Crossing the Madison Avenue Bridge in the BronxPhoto by Adrian Childress
Crossing the Madison Avenue Bridge in the BronxPhoto by Adrian Childress
Crossing the finish line in Central Park. Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park .Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park. Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park.Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park. Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park.Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park. Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park.Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park.Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park.Photo by Dean Moses
Crossing the finish line in Central Park.Photo by Dean Moses

