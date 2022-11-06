NYC MARATHON: These photos captured the intensity of thousands running for glory through the Five Boroughs

To borrow from “Wide World of Sports,” the New York City Marathon run on Sunday was more than about “the thrill of victory” or “the agony of defeat.” For tens of thousands of runners, it was about just one thing: The glory of conquest.

Some 50,000 runners traveled the 26.2-mile course through the Five Boroughs, starting out from the Staten Island side of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and coming to an exhausted finish near Central Park’s Tavern on the Green.

Reaching the finish, regardless of the time, was for many the culmination of months of training and hard work to complete something that most people wouldn’t dare to try — a test of physical and mental endurance unlike any other.

And with the sun now setting on the big race for another year, these runners will have plenty of memories to cherish for years — especially the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who cheered them along as they passed by.