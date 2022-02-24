Quantcast
Running

2022 New York City Marathon returning to full capacity at 50,000 runners

2022 New York City Marathon
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced on Thursday that the 2022 New York City Marathon on Nov. 6 will return to full capacity with an estimated 50,000 runners set to participate. 

“Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there’s no better race than the New York City Marathon,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “This race is the strongest proof of New York’s unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we’ll be back at full capacity. With 50,000 runners competing in November, the city that never sleeps will be where champions are made.”

After the race was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition was limited to roughly half the field with 25,010 finishers. All runners looking to participate this year must be fully vaccinated. 

“Last year’s marathon served as an uplifting and unifying moment for New York City’s recovery as well as a symbol of renewed hope, inspiration, and perseverance,” New York City Marathon race director Ted Metellus said. “This November, we are excited to have runners from all over the world fully return as we come together to deliver one of the best days in New York.”

NYRR will hold entry drawings in which runners can apply for a chance to gain entry into the field of the 2022 New York City Marathon. Applications for those drawings begin on March 9 at 12 p.m. ET and will be closed on March 23. The drawing will take place one week later on March 30 where runners will then be notified of their status. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

