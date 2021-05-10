NYRR to allow increase in runners after easing of COVID-19 restrictions

The NYRR announced Monday that they will increase their field of runners for three upcoming races.

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced on Monday that it will ease its COVID-19 restrictions, with the help of the state, allowing thousands of runners to partake in large-scale races.

With New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing an increase in capacity at outdoor venues, NYRR will double the runner field size for the Mastercard New York Mini 10K on June 12 — increasing from 1,200 expected finishers to 3,000 expected finishers.

The New York Mini 10K is the world’s original women-only road race and will be the first regularly scheduled and largest NYRR-sanctioned race since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the Big Apple.

To ensure the safety of all involved amongst the surge of expected runners, NYRR will institute increased and staggered starts, self-hydration options, hand sanitation stations throughout the course, and limited amenities that will guarantee proper social distancing.

Following the Mini 10K, the Front Runners LGBT Pride Run on June 26 and the Achilles Hope and Possibility 4M on July 10 will each have 4,250 expected finishers.

The logistics surrounding New York’s crown jewel of road running — the 2021 New York City Marathon — are still up for consideration

“The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon field size has yet to be determined,” an NYRR spokesperson told amNewYork Metro. “NYRR is working in collaboration with city and state officials and will share further updates later this spring.”