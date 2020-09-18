PHOTOS: Sanitation Department commissioner retires with ceremonial ‘walkout’

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) bid a fond farewell to their commissioner on her last day.

On Sept. 18, the staff at the DSNY hosted a ceremonial “walkout” at DSNY headquarters to honor Commissioner Kathryn Garcia on her last day in the position. Garcia has served at the Department’s leader since 2014 and has overseen a number of widespread changes focused on climate change and zero waste goals for New York City.

Garcia announced her departure from DSNY earlier this month with intentions to run for mayor in 2021.

During the walkout, Garcia was greeted by the DSNY Honor Guard as well as staff from the department to bid her farewell on her retirement.