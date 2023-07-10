Police arrest the man pictured wanted for a racist attack in Manhattan in May

The police arrested a Boston man Monday who allegedly assaulted an Asian couple in Manhattan in May while spewing out racist remarks.

Marc Jensen, 33, has been charged with assault as a hate crime for allegedly attacking the victims—a 39-year-old man and 39-year-old woman– while they were getting into an Uber on West 32nd Street at around 1:30 a.m. on May 23.

Jensen allegedly approached the couple, uttered anti-Asian remarks and then spat at the woman, police said. He then grabbed the man and tossed him to the ground, before kicking him several times in the leg.

The assault was interrupted when bystanders intervened, at which point Jensen allegedly fled the scene. The man sustained minor injuries to his legs, while the woman was not injured.

Jensen has also been charged with aggravated harassment.