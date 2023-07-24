Man fatally struck by LIRR train in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man died early Monday morning after being struck by a Long Island Rail Road train in Queens.

The man was walking on the railroad tracks without authorization between Jamaica Station and the Hillside Maintenance Facility in eastern Queens when he was struck by a train at about 5:26 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson.

It’s unclear what exactly the man, aged approximately 50, was doing on the tracks, but the MTA Police, which is investigating the incident, does not suspect any criminality. The man’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

The incident led to the cancellation of some scheduled LIRR trains and delays for others during the morning rush. Westbound trains were bypassing the Elmont-UBS Arena, Queens Village, and Hollis stations for several hours, as well as the Hillside facility, which is an employees-only stop.

Most branches were back to their regular schedules by the late morning hours.