Queens crash tips over SUV, leaves six people injured — including NYPD cop

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Six people, including an NYPD cop, were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a police cruiser and an SUV in Queens.

A police spokesperson said two officers were traveling on Fresh Pond Road in a squad car assigned to the 104th Precinct at about 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 6 when they collided with a Toyota Highlander at the intersection with Woodbine Street in Ridgewood. The collision caused the Highlander to tip over onto its side.

Law enforcement sources said Toyota’s occupants — two adults and three children — were taken to a local hospital and are reported in stable condition. One of the officers, a female, was also taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police couldn’t immediately say who was at fault for the crash. It’s unclear who had the light or what circumstances led to the Toyota flipping on its side, though a review of the vehicle’s license plate found nine speeding tickets recorded since 2021.

Traffic collisions had claimed the lives of 193 New Yorkers so far in 2024 as of last week, according to the NYPD, a slight 1.6% increase over last year. In Queens, though, deaths are down about 11% compared to last year.