Two wounded after shooting outside Queens house party: Cops

Two people were wounded after shots reportedly rang out outside a Queens house party early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were standing outside of 2020 Beach 100th Street in Far Rockaway at around 4:03 a.m. on Feb. 26 when the shooting occurred. The woman was shot in the right foot and the man was shot in the left leg.

Cops say the two were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police sources told amNewYork Metro that the incident may have been gang-related.