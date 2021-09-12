NYC SHOOTINGS: Harlem woman slain in lovers’ quarrel, Queens man killed under boardwalk

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Trying to stop a fight between her current and former boyfriends proved deadly for a Harlem woman who was shot by her jilted lover during the argument early Sunday morning, law enforcement sources said.

Detectives are now looking for the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who’s believed to have pulled the trigger on her during the argument at the corner of West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard at about 1:16 a.m. on Sept. 12.

According to police, Shanice Young, 32, who lived around the corner on West 128th Street, wound up being fatally shot in the head as she attempted to put an end to the dispute between her ex and her current beau.

After firing the deadly shot, authorities said, Young’s ex took off on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the moments later. Young had lost consciousness by the time police arrived.

EMS units rushed Young to Harlem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police sources did not disclose the suspect’s identity, but noted that cops are actively pursuing him. No other arrests have been made.

Moments earlier, on Sunday morning, cops in Queens responded to the deadly shooting of a 32-year-old man under the Rockaway Boardwalk.

Law enforcement sources said Gerard Pounder, of Rockaway Beach Boulevard, was found shot in the chest near Beach 34th Street at about 1:05 a.m. on Sept. 12.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the shooter.

Officers from the 101st Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics rushed Pounder to nearby St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either homicide.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.