Queens triple homicide suspect booked for allegedly murdering grandmother and family members

The man accused of a brutal triple homicide in Queens last month was extradited back to New York Friday to face charges in connection with the shocking murders of three relatives.

Police believe 22-year-old Springfield Gardens resident Jabari K. Burrell is the callous killer behind the murders of three of his own family members inside their 182nd Street residence on Nov. 18.

Law enforcement sources said Burrell allegedly went on a bloody rampage inside the family home, viciously stabbing his grandmother, 65-year-old Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, step-aunt 47-year-old Latoya Gordon, and 26-year-old Patrice Johnson, who reportedly suffered from cerebral palsy and spent most of her time in a wheelchair.

Police say each victim suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the head, neck, and chest. Detectives discovered the blood-soaked weapon after the murderer had already high-tailed it. The grim discovery was made by a shocked home care worker who had been caring for Johnson.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Burrell had driven his grandmother’s van across state lines in an attempt to avoid justice, making it all the way to Virginia where police there cuffed him after running out of fuel on Interstate 95, one day after the murders. Police had been on the lookout for Burrel and soon began the extradition process.

Detectives led Burrell out of the 105th Precinct in cuffs after dark on Dec. 9 where he remained silent and unresponsive to his alleged sickening crimes. The motive for the murders remains unclear, yet sources allege Burrell undertook the frenzy after an undetermined distressing incident.

Burrell is charged with three counts of murder.