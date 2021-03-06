Sneaky robber preys on Queens senior, steals $50K from his apartment: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens detectives are looking for the devious thief who ambushed an 89-year-old man in his apartment earlier this week and stole $50,000 in cash from him.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery happened in Woodhaven at about 11:30 a.m. on March 4 in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that detectives are looking into the possibility that the crook had followed the victim into the apartment building earlier in the day.

Once inside the location, cops said, the suspect grabbed the victim’s cane and threatened to use it against him if he didn’t hand over his money. Police said the victim complied with suspect’s demand, and the crook was able to remove several envelopes from inside the location which contained a combined $50,000 in cash.

The perpetrator fled with the money in an unknown direction, authorities noted.

The incident was later reported to the 102nd Precinct. The victim was not injured.

Late on Friday night, the NYPD released video footage of the robber walking along Jamaica Avenue near the victim’s residence on the day of the heist.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man believed to be between 40 and 50 years of age, standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He’s shown on the video wearing a black knit cap, a light blue surgical mask, a light-colored jacket over a tan shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.