NYC SHOOTINGS: Queens man gets painful awakening, suspects sought for hotel homicide | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens man received a painful awakening on Saturday morning when he was shot in the shoulder while checking out a disturbance near his home, police reported.

The shooting happened in Queens Village at about 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 2 inside a residence at the corner of 212th Street and 99th Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the 31-year-old man was sleeping when he heard a loud noise coming from the rear, and got up to investigate. As he did so, someone outside the residence opened fire, striking him in the shoulder.

Officers from the 105th Precinct and EMS units responded to the home. Paramedics brought the victim to North Shore Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet provided a possible description of the suspect at this point in the ongoing investigation.

The incident was the lone shooting to occur in New York City on the second day of 2021. The new year got off to a violent start with three people shot at a Queens hotel, and another individual taking a bullet during a botched Bronx robbery, among other incidents.

Regarding the New Year’s shooting in Queens, the NYPD is now looking for four individuals wanted in connection with the early morning gun violence at the Umbrella Hotel, located in Kew Gardens at 124-18 Queens Blvd., that left one man dead and two others injured.

Robert Williams, 20, of 255th Street in Rosedale died in a hail of bullets while two other men, ages 40 and 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was the first homicide victim in New York City in 2021.

The four individuals sought for questioning in the Umbrella Hotel shooting are shown in security camera footage obtained from the scene.

Meanwhile, detectives in the Bronx are looking for two robbers who shot a 30-year-old man during an apparent New Year’s party inside an apartment building.

The shooting happened at about 1:19 a.m. on Jan. 1 at an apartment building on Summit Avenue near West 162nd Street in Highbridge.

According to police, the shooter allegedly walked into a room, claiming to have left his phone there, when he suddenly struck the victim in the face with a black firearm.

Cops said the crook then yanked the man’s watch off his wrist and then shot him in the leg. The perpetrator, along with an accomplice, then fled out of the apartment and building, and were last seen heading southbound on Summit Avenue.

Officers from the 44th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police described the shooter as a man with a dark complexion in his mid 30s, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a black sweatshirt and white sneakers.

His accomplice was described as a man with a dark complexion, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He wore a blue hooded jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

They are shown in this security camera footage running out of the apartment seconds after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.