Detectives seek suspect for fatal stabbing of Bronx woman in apartment building | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Investigators continue to seek the suspect who knifed a 20-year-old woman to death inside a Bronx apartment building on Monday night.

Nyla Bond, 20, of East 168th Street sustained a stab wound to her chest inside the building on Macombs Road near Inwood Avenue in Mount Eden at about 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Officers from the 44th Precinct discovered the wounded Bond while responding to the location after receiving a 911 call about the assault. Paramedics rushed her to Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead.

At this point, police do not yet know the motive behind the deadly stabbing, or the identity of the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Detectives are looking to examine security camera footage from inside and near the building, hoping to catch a glimpse of the unknown perpetrator.