1 dead, 1 injured in Upper West Side stabbing

The son of an Upper West Side couple allegedly stabbed them with a pair of scissors early Tuesday morning, killing the father and sending the mother to the hospital, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the call at 5:47 a.m. and found the 71-year-old father, Darlington Powe, dead after being stabbed multiple times. The man’s mother, Alicia Powe, 56, had been stabbed in the chest and was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in serious condition. Public records for the 8th floor apartment at 784 Columbus Ave. at West 97th Street list the Powe’s.

Police arrested the couple’s son nearby shortly after the attack. He has not yet been charged.