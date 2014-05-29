13-year-old Gama Droiville honored by City Council

Shooting victim Gama Droiville at Kings County hospital on April 22, 2014. Photo Credit: Myles Aronowitz

The 13-year-old boy who was shot in the eye last month was honored by the City Council Thursday for being an inspiration to all New Yorkers for his bravery, Council Member Mathieu Eugene said in a statement.

Gama Droiville was shot twice in the head and right eye at about noon as he waited for the bus with his aunt in on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn on April 14.

A second man and the alleged intended target, 24-year-old Eduardo Dolphy, was also shot in the leg.

A 20-year-old man, Kareem Potomont, was charged with the shooting.

Droiville, a choir boy at the French Speaking Baptist Church in Brooklyn, said his doctors told he him he is unlikely to regain vision in his eye.

“Jesus loves you and I forgive you,” Droiville said about Potomont earlier this month.

“Gama Droiville is an inspiration to all of us,” said Eugene, the chairman of the Youth Services Committee and the council member in Droiville’s Flatbush neighborhood, in a statement. “Despite having been dealt great hardship so suddenly at such a young age, Gama has demonstrated incredible strength, compassion and resiliency. Gama has an inner calmness and wisdom beyond his years that I firmly believe will lead to him achieving many great things in life.”