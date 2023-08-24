13th Annual Taste of the Seaport Festival returns next month, aims to raise money for local schools

The 13th Annual Taste of the Seaport festival returns on Saturday, Sept. 23 to Piers 16 and 17 in lower Manhattan to raise funds for Peck Slip and Spruce Street schools.

The 13th annual Taste of the Seaport food festival returns to lower Manhattan’s East River waterfront on Saturday, Sept. 23 to raise money for two local public schools.

The day-long culinary festival will bring together more than 40 restaurants and businesses, live music and entertainment, artists, and family-friendly play zones at Piers 16 and 17.

Funds raised by the Taste of Seaport will be donated to Peck Slip and Spruce Street schools. The funds will go toward student cultural enrichment programs and teacher professional development programs for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Nancy Harris, the principal at Spruce Street School, stated that the festival supports the school’s budget and promotes the community.

“Taste of the Seaport supports our school budget, and models commitment, community building, and culture for these kids,” Harris said. “Without it, we would not be able to provide the same school experience and we are so grateful for the neighborhood support.”

This year’s featured restaurants include The Fulton, Malibu Farm, Tin Building, Di Fara Pizza, Beatnic, Hole in the Wall, The Paris Cafe, Momofuku, Carne Mare, and Eataly.

As a bonus, attendees traveling to the festival by NYC Ferry, the official transportation partner of Taste of the Seaport, will receive an extra “taste” ticket when they show their ferry ticket at the entry booth.

The festival is sponsored by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., South Street Seaport Museum, New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Downtown Alliance, and McNally Jackson.

Andrew Schwartz, co-president of the New York Region at Howard Hughes, expressed his pride in being able to support local schools.

“This beloved annual event highlights the future of our community — our kids,” Schwartz stated. “It’s moving to see businesses and residents come together year after year to support this worthy cause.”

Details at a Glance

What: 13th Annual Taste of the Seaport Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Piers 16 and 17, Lower Manhattan

Tickets: $55 per person or $200 for a family pack. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.tasteoftheseaport.org/tickets