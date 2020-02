Authorities say the suspects all had jobs.

Eighteen New Yorkers who all had jobs fraudulently hauled in more than $340,000 in unemployment, the Queens district attorney said Thursday. They now each face charges including grand larceny and falsifying business records.

Sworn statements from company reps, from Bloomingdale’s to Clarin USA, testified that the suspects were employees. The biggest payout reportedly was $58,180 over four years to a man working at a hotel.