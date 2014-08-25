2 cops help save baby in Brooklyn

A frantic mother called 911 when her infant son stopped breathing late Sunday evening, but two officers ensured a happy ending for both mother and child.

Sgt. Michael Dario and Officer Elias Khan were on routine patrol in Brooklyn when they heard the distress call about 11:15 p.m., police said. They rushed to the Bensonhurst home and saw the 2-week-old baby, who was starting to turn blue, police said.

Khan immediately stuck his finger in the baby’s mouth to make sure there was nothing obstructing the airway, police said, before turning him face down and forcibly patting his back.

Meanwhile, Dario called EMS personnel, police said.

About 10 to 15 seconds later the baby started to breathe on his own and cry, police said.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.