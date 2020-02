Police are searching for two men who tried to break into a Staten Island home before being spooked by a …

Police are searching for two men who tried to break into a Staten Island home before being spooked by a man there, officials said.

The two suspects pulled on the front door of the home on Dec. 19 at about 3:30 p.m. but were met by a 42-year-old man. One of the suspects tried to ask if the house was for sale but quickly turned around and ran.

The suspects are described as an 18 to 20-year-old man, last seen wearing glasses, and a 30 to 35-year-old, heavy-set man.