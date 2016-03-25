2 police impersonators sexually assaulted 67-year-old woman: NYPD

Police have now released a surveillance image of the suspects’ car.

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by two men who posed as police officers in Manhattan, police said.

On Feb. 29 at about 2:30 a.m., authorities said two men in a red Camaro with a black soft top signaled for the 67-year-old victim to pull over in front of 345 W. 16th St. in Chelsea. After the victim stopped her car, police said the men identified themselves as police officers.

The suspects then took the victim to another location several blocks away from where she was stopped, sexually assaulted her and stole her purse, which had $135 and a Samsung tablet inside, authorities said.

The men fled in the Camaro, heading east on West 16th Street.

Police have now released a surveillance image of the suspects’ car. The NYPD is urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.