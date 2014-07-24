3-year-old boy drowns in Staten Island pool

A 3-year-old boy drowned in the pool of what appeared to be his Staten Island day care Thursday evening, police said.

Edward Harris was pulled out of the above-ground pool in the Mariners Harbor area about 5:30 p.m. and brought to Richmond University Medical Center, but it was too late, police said. It was unclear how he got into the pool.

Another Staten Island child, Takara McDuffy, 10, drowned off Coney Island Beach two days ago.

(Updated: An eariler version of this story had stated the victim’s age was two, which was the description intially given by police)