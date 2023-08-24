Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Harlem

42-year-old man found dead in Hudson River with head injuries, cops arrest murder suspect: NYPD

By Posted on
Screenshot 2023-08-24 084552
A 42-year-old man was found dead with head injuries Wednesday in the Hudson River near West 158th Street and Riverside Drive (GMaps)

A 42-year-old man was found dead with head wounds near the shoreline of the Hudson River Wednesday and cops have nabbed the alleged perpetrator, authorities said.

Police received a call at around 5 p.m. that a man was in the Hudson River in the vicinity of West 158th Street and Riverside Drive and needed aid. When cops arrived, they discovered the 42-year-old unconscious and unresponsive in the water with head trauma.

FDNY Marine Units pulled the man from the water and EMS responded to the location and transported the man to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, who police have not yet named pending family notification, was allegedly killed by a 19-year-old man following a dispute that escalated into a fight, cops said.

The 19-year-old, identified as Miguel Cortez of the Bronx, allegedly struck the victim in the head with a rock, causing him to fall into the water, police said.

Cortez was taken into custody and charged with murder.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC