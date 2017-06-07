5-year-old boy shot in Morrisania, the Bronx: NYPD

Jaheen Hunter was recovering Tuesday as a 27-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for the incident, police said.

A vigil Jaheen Hunter, 5, who was shot in the Bronx, included Minister Kirsten John Foy, who spoke. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson

A 5-year-old Bronx boy who was shot in the head as he celebrated his birthday was recovering Tuesday as a 27-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for the incident, police said.

Community leaders held a vigil in front of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center where Jaheen Hunter was being treated, praying for his recovery.

Linda Kemp, who spoke on behalf of Jaheen’s family, asked for people to “uplift” the family through prayers.

“We would like to thank you very much … for the love of our baby Hunter that is here,” she said, adding: “It’s about the love of the child of our neighborhood, of our community. It doesn’t just touch our family, it touches the entire community of New York City. What is done to one, it is done to all.”

Jaheen was hit by a stray bullet Monday when Michael Quiles allegedly opened fire in Morrisania, police said. Jaheen was visiting his father’s house and was being walked to a waiting car when he was struck.

Quiles, of the Bronx, was charged with attempted murder Monday, police said. He was awaiting arraignment Monday night.

Quiles served six years in state prison for taking part in a kidnapping in Albany, NY Department of Corrections records show. He and six other people kidnapped and assaulted a woman because her brother allegedly stole a safe belonging to one of the kidnappers, according to The Record News.

Quiles was released on parole in October 2016, according to DOC records. He also has at least 10 prior arrests, a police source said.

City Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson said Jaheen, who was set to graduate from his school on Friday, is getting “better and better.”

“I’m overwhelmed. My heart is heavy and I’m angry because we’ve stood together like this far too often … We stand here because this family is our family,” she said. “It is horrifying for any mother or father to see their child go through this pain.”

City Councilman Jumaane Williams said he doesn’t just “believe in miracles, I expect them.”

“Nobody knows the right words, what to say,” he added.

Erica Ford, founder of Lifecamp Inc., said that on Saturday Jaheen’s older brother participated in a motorcycle ride for peace as part of Gun Violence Awareness month. She said it is the community’s “responsibility” to try to stop gun violence.

With Nicole Brown