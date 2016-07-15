75-year-old man beaten near Union Square, police say

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the attack, police said.

Police arrested two individuals Thursday in connection to the vicious beating of a 75-year-old man near Union Square the day before.

Deangelo Coleman, 20, of Chicago, and Brianna Crusade, 19, were arrested, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was standing on 14th Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues, just before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday when Coleman ambushed him and punched him in the back of the head, police said. The impact knocked him to the ground.

Coleman then started kicking him in the face and the man fell unconscious, cops said.

Crusade stood lookout the whole time, police said. The couple didn’t know the man they attacked, police said.

The victim was taken to Lennox Hill Hospital with a laceration to his head and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Coleman has been charged with assault and Crusade was charged with grand larceny, according to police.