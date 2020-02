It is not immediately clear why the woman jumped.

An 80-year-old Manhattan woman jumped off an Upper East Side apartment building to her death Tuesday, police said.

The woman, who was not identified pending family notification, jumped from the 9th floor of the high rise building on East 66th Street, near Third Avenue.

She landed on the second-floor balcony at about 9:10 a.m.

She was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. It was not immediately clear why the woman jumped.