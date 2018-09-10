9/11 day of service: NYC volunteering opportunities

New Yorkers can honor 9/11 victims and improve their community at the same time.

The 9/11 National Day of Service was created as a way for Americans to give back to their communities while honoring the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Lady Parts Justice / JP Yim

Each year, Americans across the country observe the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks by giving back to their communities.

Spearheaded by the nonprofit 9/11 Day in 2002, the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance has become a way for Americans to honor the lives lost in the terror attacks while creating a better world for future generations.

In the aftermath of the attacks, stories of strength, courage and strangers banding together to help one another in a time of crisis were omnipresent across the city. New Yorkers can honor that memory by taking part in one (or more) of the 9/11 National Day of Service events listed below.

Love your neighbor: 9/11 Day of Service

Join members of the Muslim-Jewish Solidarity Committee at the Community Kitchen and Food Pantry of West Harlem for a day of prepping and serving food to those in need. The pantry serves up to 500 New Yorkers a day, including seniors.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.

Where: 252 W. 116th St., Manhattan

How to get involved: https://www.facebook.com/events/1026262950907929/

The Mission Continues: 9/11 service project in Brownsville

Military veterans and supporters of The Mission Continues will gather at Van Dyke Playground for a revitalization project. In addition to Wednesday’s day of service event, the organization is looking for volunteers on Tuesday to help sort tools and lay down tape boundaries for the creation of handball courts.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m.

Where: Corner of Dumont Avenue and Powell Street, Brooklyn

How to get involved: https://missioncontinues.org/event/details?id=a1l1W000006UOZZQA4

New York Blood Center hosting blood drives across city

During the week of Sept. 11, the New York Blood Center will host 95 donation drives in the greater New York area. Many of the events are being co-hosted by 9/11 first responders and families of the victims.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 14

Where: Various locations in the five boroughs, Long Island, Hudson Valley and New Jersey

How to get involved: For a full list of times and locations, click here. For more information on donating or setting up your own drive, visit https://www.nybloodcenter.org/blood

9/11 Memorial and Museum visitor services volunteers

Volunteers connect with visitors to the museum, offering assistance, helping with directions and providing information on programming and exhibitions that are available.

When: Ongoing

Where: 180 Greenwich St., Manhattan

How to get involved: https://www.volunteermatch.org/results/opp_detail.jsp?oppid=893053

Mental health professionals needed to help military veterans

The Soldiers Project is looking for licensed and insured mental health professionals to volunteer at its NYC office, working with post-9/11 military veterans and their families. Volunteers will receive training specific to serving military veterans’ needs.

When: Ongoing

Where: TBD

How to get involved: https://www.thesoldiersproject.org/clinical-volunteer/