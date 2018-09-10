9/11 first responders get more time to apply for health benefits

Those who filed between 2015 and 2017 but were denied compensation can appeal.

The State Senate said on Monday, the day before the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, that the deadline for first responders to apply for health benefits has been extended.

Additionally, the law, sponsored by Sen. Martin Golden, allows those who became ill between Sept. 11, 2015, and Sept. 11, 2017, to file a claim for workers’ compensation benefits before Sept. 11, 2022, according to the State Senate.

This is the third extension of the deadline to claim these benefits. Originally, first responders involved in the rescue, recovery or cleanup operations had to have filed a “notice of participation” by 2010.

“Our first responder heroes of 9/11 deserve assistance in getting every benefit to which they are entitled,” Golden said in a statement.

The new law also provides an appeals process for those who filed between 2015 and 2017 but had their applications denied, according to the Senate.