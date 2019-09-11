LATEST PAPER
9/11 memorial honors 2,983 victims of terror attacks on 18th anniversary

A woman stands at the 9/11 memorial's north

A woman stands at the 9/11 memorial's north pool on Sept. 11, 2018, during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Grieving family members of the 2,983 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001, gathered in lower Manhattan on Wednesday to mark the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks.

The annual ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Houses of worship across the city tolled their bells as thousands of people, clad in blue ribbons, remembered the loved ones they lost. Flowers, balloons and signs with photos of the victims peppered the area around the ceremony.

9/11 Memorial & Museum

Through commemoration, exhibitions and educational programs, The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, a nonprofit in New York City, remembers and honors the 2,983 people killed in the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, and February 26, 1993, as well as those who risked their lives to save others and all who demonstrated extraordinary compassion in the aftermath of the attacks.

Margie Miller, 68, lost her husband Joel, who worked at Marsh & McLennan on the 97th Floor of the North Tower. 

"I felt very compelled to come. Most of us have few remains, 40% of us have no remains. So in many, many ways this is our cemetery," said Miller, of Long Island. "So even those who have remains, there is a sense of holiness to this ground, and I feel that way."

Reflecting on the 18th anniversary, Miller said grief that still lingers for her and others who lost loved ones in the terror attacks.

"Grief is like a shadow, it almost follows you, so I don’t think it’s something that you get over," she added. "If you ask any family member, it’s not something you get over, but I do think you get through it, hopefully in a healthy way."

Over the next three hours, family members will read the names of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, as well as those aboard Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The names of the six people who were killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing also will be read aloud.

As in years past, the solemn ceremony includes six moments of silence:

  • 8:46 a.m., when the North Tower was struck
  • 9:03 a.m., when the South Tower was hit
  • 9:37 a.m., when the Pentagon was struck
  • 9:59 a.m., when the South Tower collapsed
  • 10:03 a.m., when Flight 93 crashed
  • 10:28 a.m., when the North Tower collapsed

The hourslong remembrance, organized by the September 11 Memorial and Museum, is only open to local officials and family members of those who died in the 2001 and 1993 attacks. The 9/11 Memorial Plaza is expected to reopen to the general public around 3 p.m. and remain open until midnight.

As the sun sets on New York City, the museum’s Tribute in Light will once again illuminate the night sky until dawn on Thursday.

With Ivan Pereira, Matthew Chayes and Maya Rajamani

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

