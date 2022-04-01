Alleged dirt bike gang member cuffed for brutal Harlem assault

Police cuffed Thursday one of the men allegedly responsible for a brutal gang assault that saw two victims pulled from their vehicle in Harlem earlier this week.

Thirty-five-year-old Kureem Nelson remained silent and turned from the flash of media cameras as he was led out of the 26th Precinct on March 31.

Nelson was allegedly a member of about five dirt bikers who raced after two men who were seated inside their vehicle at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127 Street. The two-wheeled mob surrounded the 64-year-old driver and his 36-year-old son before yanking the pair from their car.

The bikers unleashed a hail of punches and kicks upon the father and son duo before stealing a cellphone and a wallet. The victims were rushed to Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition but reportedly suffered concussions.

Nelson is facing a slew of charges, including two counts of robbery, two counts of assault, petit larceny, criminal mischief, and gang assault.